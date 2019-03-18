search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIt's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

Golf News

It's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

By bunkered.co.uk18 March, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Bunkered Fantasy Golf Abu Dhabi TaylorMade European Tour PGA Tour The Masters DP World Tour Championship
Fantasy Golf Main

It’s back!

Designed to make the world’s best golfers work for you, bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.  

Starting with next month’s Masters Tournament, it takes in almost every event on the European Tour and PGA Tour, running right up until the European Tour season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, in November.

It couldn’t be simpler: just register for free at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, pick a 12-man team and off you go – easy as that!

Registration and game-play is completely free and, if you have previously played, there is no need to re-register. Just log-in and play.

What’s more, as it is fully optimised for mobile use so you can play on the go, bunkered Fantasy Golf ’19 is more intuitive and faster than ever.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

What’s in it for you? Prizes! Loads of fantastic prizes!

If you sitting top of the leaderboard come the end of the season, you’ll win a fantastic golf holiday to Abu Dhabi – ABU DHABI! – with holidays also up for grabs for the runner-up and third place finisher.

That’s to say nothing of the other great prizes up for grabs, including TaylorMade M series drivers, fourballs at some of the most prestigious championship courses in golf, and much more besides!

What are you waiting for? Sign up now!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Golf News

It's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19
“It’s killing our game” – Webb Simpson blasts rules
Butch Harmon "set to retire" from tour and TV
Jon Rahm ignores caddie… and suffers the consequences!
Rory McIlroy thinks he has “great chance” of winning Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
See all videos right arrow