It's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

Designed to make the world’s best golfers work for you, bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.

Starting with next month’s Masters Tournament, it takes in almost every event on the European Tour and PGA Tour, running right up until the European Tour season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, in November.

It couldn’t be simpler: just register for free at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, pick a 12-man team and off you go – easy as that!

Registration and game-play is completely free and, if you have previously played, there is no need to re-register. Just log-in and play.

What’s more, as it is fully optimised for mobile use so you can play on the go, bunkered Fantasy Golf ’19 is more intuitive and faster than ever.

What’s in it for you? Prizes! Loads of fantastic prizes!

If you sitting top of the leaderboard come the end of the season, you’ll win a fantastic golf holiday to Abu Dhabi – ABU DHABI! – with holidays also up for grabs for the runner-up and third place finisher.

That’s to say nothing of the other great prizes up for grabs, including TaylorMade M series drivers, fourballs at some of the most prestigious championship courses in golf, and much more besides!

What are you waiting for? Sign up now!

