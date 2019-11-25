It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!

Thought bunkered Fantasy Golf was over for another year, didn’t you?



Guess again!

Back by popular demand after a massively successful debut last year, the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is designed to let you keep on enjoying golf’s most fun interactive game right through the off-season.

From now until March, we are running a bonus Fantasy Golf game, taking in some of the biggest events in the game, including: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Dubai Desert Classic, the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The game gets underway THIS WEEK with the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Dec 6-9) and concludes with the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (Mar 14-17).

As with regular season bunkered Fantasy Golf, you earn points based on how your 12-man team performs.

SIGN UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

As normal, you will be able to change your entire team each week and, if the mood takes you, make up to two bonus transfers during the weekly Friday transfer window.

There will be double points events, Hot Weeks and everything else that you love about bunkered Fantasy Golf.

The one significant difference with the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is that we’ve done away with player pots. Instead, there’s just one, single pot from which you can choose any 12 players.

What’s in it for you? Prizes. Amazing prizes.

The managers whose teams finish inside the top-5 on our leaderboard at the end of the competition will each win a prize. Full details are available here.

Best of all, if you played bunkered Fantasy Golf this year, there’s no need to re-register. Simply log-in using your existing details and you’re good to go?

New to bunkered Fantasy Golf? No problem! Registering to play is quick, easy and free. Just click here.

bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have from golf without actually swinging a club – and our Winter League is no different.

Sign-up now and make the best players in the world work for you.

