search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIt's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!

Golf News

It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!

By bunkered.co.uk25 November, 2019
Fg Winter League Website

Thought bunkered Fantasy Golf was over for another year, didn’t you?

Guess again!

Back by popular demand after a massively successful debut last year, the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is designed to let you keep on enjoying golf’s most fun interactive game right through the off-season.

From now until March, we are running a bonus Fantasy Golf game, taking in some of the biggest events in the game, including: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Dubai Desert Classic, the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The game gets underway THIS WEEK with the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Dec 6-9) and concludes with the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (Mar 14-17).

As with regular season bunkered Fantasy Golf, you earn points based on how your 12-man team performs.

SIGN UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

As normal, you will be able to change your entire team each week and, if the mood takes you, make up to two bonus transfers during the weekly Friday transfer window.

There will be double points events, Hot Weeks and everything else that you love about bunkered Fantasy Golf.

The one significant difference with the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is that we’ve done away with player pots. Instead, there’s just one, single pot from which you can choose any 12 players.

What’s in it for you? Prizes. Amazing prizes.

The managers whose teams finish inside the top-5 on our leaderboard at the end of the competition will each win a prize. Full details are available here.

SIGN UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

Best of all, if you played bunkered Fantasy Golf this year, there’s no need to re-register. Simply log-in using your existing details and you’re good to go?

New to bunkered Fantasy Golf? No problem! Registering to play is quick, easy and free. Just click here.

bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have from golf without actually swinging a club – and our Winter League is no different.

Sign-up now and make the best players in the world work for you.

REGISTER FOR FREE NOW!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow