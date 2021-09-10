search
Golf News

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour

By Michael McEwan03 September, 2021
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has given his verdict on fan behaviour at PGA Tour events, insisting that whilst there's room for improvement, it's generally not an issue.

The four-time major champion was speaking in the wake of tour commissioner Jay Monahan outlining changes to the fans' code of conduct earlier this week.

Going forward, any fan deemed to be making "comments or gestures that undermine the welcoming and inclusive nature of the game" or who harass players, caddies,volunteers, officials, staff or other spectators will face the threat of ejection from tournament grounds. 

The subject of fan behaviour has been thrust into the spotlight again recently following an escalation in tensions between Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau which has resulted in hecklers sarcastically branding the latter 'Brooksy' at tournaments throughout the summer.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter after the opening round of this week's season-ending Tour Championship, Koepka said: "I mean, I get it. Everybody's trying to be as respectful as you can. Between me, the fans, everybody, try to live their life like that. So I think we all can do a better job. But at the same time, it's fine."

Koepka added that he, personally, hasn't seen or experienced much of a deterioration in the way of supporters' behaviour.

"When you're out there, you can hear everything, so everybody's been told something or said something they didn't like and, I mean, that's sports," he said. "But, yeah, I mean, I think there comes a time a place I think where you can see fan behavior get a little excessive. You kind of see it in the NBA a little bit. Maybe out here as well.

"But, like I said, everybody try to be as respectful as you can be. Players, everybody, the fans, everybody could use a little bit more respect.

"It doesn't matter what you say, I'm so focused on what I got to do. And let's be honest, most of them wouldn't say that stuff if they were in the street right next to me, and I know that, but you put a rope in between us and they think it's going to protect them."

