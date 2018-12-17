search
Golf News

Great prizes to be won with the bunkered Advent Calendar

By bunkered.co.uk17 December, 2018
Advent Calendar Pic

It's just over a week until Christmas - and how better to celebrate the festive season than by winning great golf prizes with the bunkered Advent Calendar.

Each day, from now until Christmas Eve, we’re giving away a new gift every single day.

From electric trolleys to beanie hats, sunglasses to oil paintings, there’s a bit of everything to be had.

All you have to do is log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/advent each day, enter the various competitions and then sit back and wait to find out if you are one of our lucky winners.

Fgwl Image

Each one is completely free to enter but you’ll have to check back each day to see what’s waiting behind the doors.

Better yet, add the following link to your bookmarks: www.bunkered.co.uk/advent

Now, without any further ado, let’s go see what’s behind today’s door. 

Spoiler Alert: you're going to love it.

>> THIS WAY TO THE 2018 BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR

