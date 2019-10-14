search
Golf News

It's here! The unmissable 2020 bunkered subscription offer!

By bunkered.co.uk14 October, 2019

It’s here - the 2020 bunkered subscription offer!

Over the years, the annual bunkered subscription offer has become legendary among golfers in Scotland and beyond – and this year’s is no exception.

It’s very simple: subscribe to bunkered today for only £36 and, not only will you receive Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered straight to your door for a whole year, you’ll also get three rounds of golf from your choice of more than 20 fantastic courses.

Take your pick from the likes of Machrihanish Dunes, Cardrona and The Roxburghe, as well as Murrayshall, Deer Park, The Woll and Arbroath.

It truly is the best golf offer around. 

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE NOW! <<

Announcing the new offer, bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “It’s no mean feat to keep raising the bar when it comes to an offer of such amazing quality and value but we truly believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed up with some fantastic courses across the country to give you a whole host of options for your golf in 2020.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE NOW! <<

“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time.”

The three rounds of golf are limited in supply and available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so sign-up now to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, why not gift the golfer in your life a subscription for Christmas?

• For full details on the courses you can play and to subscribe quickly, easily and securely, click here.

