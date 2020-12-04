search
HomeGolf News"It's infuriating!" - Scottish golf course hit by vandals

Golf News

"It's infuriating!" - Scottish golf course hit by vandals

24 November, 2020
Grantown On Spey Golf Course

A popular golf course in the Highlands is the latest to have been targeted by vandals in what club officials are calling a "disturbing" attack.

Greenkeepers at Grantown-on-Spey golf course, situated just a short drive from the popular resort town of Aviemore, arrived for work on Monday morning to discover that a vehicle had been driven between the 10th and 11th greens sometime over the weekend.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, club captain Allan Thom described the attack as "very disappointing". 

“After all the hard work our greenkeepers do to keep our greens in pristine condition, we get some mindless people deciding to drive a vehicle over the course," he said.

"I am very disappointed that in our community such a thing should happen.

Grantown On Spey Golf Club Vandalism

“Many businesses this year have struggled to keep costs down with little income. Golf clubs have been no different, which makes this sort of behaviour all the more disturbing.

“It is infuriating for our two greenkeepers who work hard all year round to keep our course in pristine condition for members and visitors alike.”

The club has alerted authorities to the attack, with a Police Scotland spokesperson saying: “We received a report of damage at Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club.

“The incident happened between 4.30am and 11am on Saturday. Local officers have an appointment to speak with the complainer to gather more details.”

Established in 1890, Grantown-on-Spey is one of the most popular courses in the Highlands and counted the late, great Arnold Palmer among its list of honorary members.

