It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global

The organisers of the Scottish Golf Show have today announced today that the 15th edition of the popular annual event will be hosted online for the very first time.



PSP Media Group has revealed that Europe’s leading consumer golf show, supported by VisitScotland, is set to take place virtually from February 27-28.

The innovative move to present the event online is a timely solution to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited the ability of organisers and exhibitors to stage live consumer events.

The 2021 event promises a mix of engaging content driven by live activities including interviews, golf lessons, equipment tutorials and videos of some of the world’s top golf destinations and experiences.



Crucially, the virtual show will also maintain the opportunity for knowledgeable golfers from Scotland and beyond to chat directly with key people from the world’s top golf brands on their interactive virtual booths.



Paul Grant, the Managing Director of PSP Media Group, said: “Over the last 15 years we’ve consistently tried to innovate and evolve the event experience for those in attendance.

“This latest evolution would not have been possible without the support of our partners. We’re grateful for their magnificent support and delighted to create a platform for a totally new consumer golf show experience online.



“It’s a great opportunity for all golfers to stay in touch with the world of golf and engage directly with the world’s top golfing brands through an immersive virtual experience.”

Paul Bush, the Director of Events at VisitScotland, added: “Scotland is recognised around the world as the home of golf, with a proud history of innovation within the game.



“Therefore, it is exciting to see the Scottish Golf Show move to become a virtual festival of golf while also unlocking the potential to be attended by a global audience with no limits to access online.

“VisitScotland is delighted to support the 2021 Scottish Golf Show and especially pleased to be part of such an innovative new experience at a time when fresh thinking and creativity is vital to both the golf and events industries.”

Golfers around the world will be able to attend the show for free. Organisers also plan to reveal details of numerous exciting features and incentives over the coming weeks.

To register for further information and updates about this exciting new event, log-on to www.scottishgolfshow.vfairs.com