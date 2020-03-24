It's official - US PGA Championship POSTPONED

The 2020 US PGA Championship has been postponed.

The second men's major championship had been scheduled to take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 14-17.

However, organisers confirmed this evening that it has been put off due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

“This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. "We are and have been working in concert with Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA TOUR to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.



Waugh added that the PGA of America is looking forward to "hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

The US PGA is the third major championship to be put on hold in the last four days, following The Masters and the ANA Inspiration, which were both postponed on Friday.

Earlier today, the European Tour announced the postponement of the Andalucia Masters at the end of April, with the EuroPro Tour cancelling its entire 2020 season.