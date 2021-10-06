search
HomeGolf NewsIt's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head

Golf News

It's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head

By Michael McEwan06 October, 2021
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau The Match Rivalry Tour News
Brooks Koepka And Bryson De Chambeau

Finally, an edition of 'The Match' we can get onboard with!

After months of eye-rolling, taunting and social media one-upmanship, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have agreed to go head-to-head in a made-for-TV clash.

The duo will square off in a 12-hole match on November 26 at the Wynn Golf Course, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip. 

The tussle between the recent Ryder Cup winners will be the fifth edition of The Match. 

• WATCH: Spiranac has ace in front of Player

• Morgan slices tee shot into Old Course Hotel

The first, played in 2018, saw Phil Mickelson defeat Tiger Woods. More recently, DeChambeau made his debut in the event in July when he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers defeated Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

It is as yet unclear whether or not Koepka and DeChambeau will have celebrity partners but it is understood that both will be mic'd up, allowing fans to hear their on-course conversations. 

The major-winning duo have made arguably more headlines over the last few years for their tense relationship as they have for their successes on the course.

They resumed hostilities, initially forged during the 2019 FedEx Cup, at the US PGA Championship in May when footage of Koepka reacting disparagingly towards DeChambeau leaked online.

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

Over the summer, neither side was prepared to concede any ground to the other, prompting some fans to heckle DeChambeau by shouting Koepka's name at him during recent PGA Tour events.

However, peace appeared to break out during the Ryder Cup last month when they were seen hugging one another following the USA's victory at Whistling Straits.

