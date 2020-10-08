"It's orgasmic!" - Greg Norman details love for Scottish golf course

Since turning professional in 1976, Greg Norman has played the vast majority of the world's best golf courses. However, there is one in Scotland that he is particularly fond of.



Royal Dornoch.



Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, the two-time major champion revealed his love of the Highland links.



The Aussie has been a regular visitor to the north of Scotland over the years and is a member of ultra-exclusive Skibo Castle, where he used to prepare for The Open Championship over the club's acclaimed Carnegie Links.

Nearby Royal Dornoch, as it turns out, also has a special place in his affections.

"Throw your golf bag on your shoulder or put it on a trolley and go walk around Royal Dornoch at 8pm at night teeing off," said Norman. "Oh my gosh, there's no better feeling of embracing the Scottish spirit and love of the game of golf than teeing it up at Royal Dornoch at that time of night when the heather is blossoming at all that.



"Excuse my French but it's orgasmic."

In a wide-ranging chat, Norman also revealed which of today's tour pros he would pay money to go and watch in the flesh.

"I'd probably go watch DJ [Dustin Johnson]. As unorthodox as his swing looks, there are so many physical attributes about him that are so good," said the former world No.1 "He’s a specimen athlete. He’s technically really good at impact. He understands the game. I think a lot of people misjudge DJ. He’s a lot more intelligent about the game and understands the game more than anybody realizes. His longevity is probably going to surpass everybody else."

Norman also had praise for Bryson DeChambeau, who vindicated his idiosyncratic approach to the game by winning his maiden major at last month's US Open.



“He has proven a lot of the naysayers to be 100% incorrect," he said. "It takes balls [to do what he’s done]. He’s done it in a faster fashion than anybody else could possibly do it because Bryson has the bandwidth in his brain to be able to absorb it and do it.



"You’ve either got to be very smart to play this game or very stupid to play this game. He’s obviously on the end of the scale where he’s very cerebral and he’s teaching a lot of young kids new golf lessons, whether it’s one-length golf clubs or the approach to do with your body or nutrition. He has completely revamped it.”



