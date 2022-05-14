“It’s sad”: PGA chief still in the dark over Mickelson

The PGA of America’s chief executive has revealed he is still in the dark over whether Phil Mickelson will defend his PGA Championship title later this month.

Last year Mickelson became the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island.

But he has not played since February after announcing he would take a break from the game following revelations about comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

He has filed an entry for this year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills – but tournament bosses are still not sure whether he will play or not.

And in an interview with Gary Williams on the 5 Clubs podcast, PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh admitted there has been no clear indication from Mickelson on whether he will play.

“I think the whole thing is just sad,” Waugh said.

“It’s sad for Phil and sad for the game.

“He’s been great for the game for a very long time.

“I do believe in redemption. He has got to figure this out. He has got to decide whether he wants to be part of the ecosystem or change the ecosystem.

“I think he’s caught in between a little bit right now. He’s trying to decide when the right time for him is, the game is trying to find out the right time for him too.

“I think it will be a late decision and we will continue to have conversations.

“Part of his thinking is ‘am I ready to face that glare and have that conversation and give all the answers everybody is looking for?’”