"It’s time”: Bryson DeChambeau hints at tour return

Bryson DeChambeau dropped a huge hint he is ready to make his return to golf this week.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued season and has not played since missing the cut at the Masters after undergoing surgery on his hand.

However, the big hitter has repeatedly insisted he is close to returning to the game and is listed in the field for this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

And even though he pulled out of both the US PGA and the Charles Schwab Challenge late on, DeChambeau appeared to reveal he is ready to play.

"It’s time,” he wrote in a story on Instagram, in which he also tagged the official Memorial account.

DeChambeau’s injury struggles began early in the year when he pulled out of the Sony Open, citing problems with his hand and hip.

He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, citing the same issues, and then withdrew from other events – including his defence of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The hand injury was also exacerbated by a table tennis accident at the Saudi International, where DeChambeau withdrew after one round.

He has provided his followers with regular updates during his recovery, including posting gory pictures of his scarred hand immediately after surgery.