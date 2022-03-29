Donald Trump has issued a bizarre statement to announce that he had a hole-in-one during a round of golf last weekend.



The 45th President of the United States issued the missive overnight, revealing that he had the ace in the company of several tour pros, including Ernie Els.



"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now," wrote Trump. "It is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior US Open, Ken Duke and Mike Goode, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one."

The former Commander-in-Chief went on to explain that it occurred on the 181-yard, par-3 seventh hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind with approximately five feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.



"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't.



"Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts.



"Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike and Ken.

"I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual and you will then say I was bragging - and I don't like people who brag."

Trump's 'Director of Communications', Taylor Budowich, has also posted a video online showing Trump walking up to the hole to retrieve his ball.



45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 28, 2022

Donald Trump is a known golf fanatic and the owner of 17 different golf properties around the world, including two in Scotland and one in Ireland.



According to website TrumpGolfCount.com, the 75-year-old made 286 'daytime visits' to golf clubs during his four years in the White House, with evidence that he played golf on at least 150 of those visits.

