search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one

Golf News

"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one

By Michael McEwan29 March, 2022
donald trump Hole-In-One Ernie Els Gene Sauers Ken Duke Mike Goode
Donald Trump Hole In One

Donald Trump has issued a bizarre statement to announce that he had a hole-in-one during a round of golf last weekend.

The 45th President of the United States issued the missive overnight, revealing that he had the ace in the company of several tour pros, including Ernie Els.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now," wrote Trump. "It is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior US Open, Ken Duke and Mike Goode, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one."

• Ferguson reveals how trolls fuelled Qatar win

• Tiger Woods to visit Augusta THIS WEEK

The former Commander-in-Chief went on to explain that it occurred on the 181-yard, par-3 seventh hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind with approximately five feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.

"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't.

"Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts.

"Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike and Ken.

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown

"I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual and you will then say I was bragging - and I don't like people who brag."

Trump's 'Director of Communications', Taylor Budowich, has also posted a video online showing Trump walking up to the hole to retrieve his ball.

Donald Trump is a known golf fanatic and the owner of 17 different golf properties around the world, including two in Scotland and one in Ireland.

According to website TrumpGolfCount.com, the 75-year-old made 286 'daytime visits' to golf clubs during his four years in the White House, with evidence that he played golf on at least 150 of those visits.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - donald trump

Related Articles - Hole-In-One

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow