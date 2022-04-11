“It’s unfair”: Tyrrell Hatton rages at Augusta

The Masters might have delivered iconic moments, fairytale storylines and a new champion, but Tyrrell Hatton was glad to see the back of it.

Of those who made the cut at Augusta, the Ryder Cup star finished dead last on 17-over after struggling at the weekend.

He cut a frustrated figure after his final round on Sunday, which saw him card an 80 to follow Saturday’s 79.

• The Masters: Full prize money breakdown



• 9 things Scottie Scheffler gets for winning The Masters



Most golfers relish the chance to take on the Masters – but for Hatton, it's a matter of endurance rather than enjoyment.

And he let rip at the “unfair” setup at Augusta, complaining that it was overly punishing.

“I'm glad it's over,” he said, admitting he had “lost interest” due to his struggles.

“This course doesn't really suit my eye, to be honest, so it's just one of those weeks that I feel like if I come back in the future, it's just a case of trying to get through the best that I can.

“You can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. It's unfair at times. I don't agree with that.

• The Masters: McIlroy defeated but not deflated



• Tiger Woods commits to St Andrews



“If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff. I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows.

“With the scores I had going, it's not even trying to build on anything for next week. I'm just trying to ideally get off the golf course as fast as possible.”

