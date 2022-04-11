search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“It’s unfair”: Tyrrell Hatton rages at Augusta

Golf News

“It’s unfair”: Tyrrell Hatton rages at Augusta

By Jamie Hall11 April, 2022
Tyrrell Hatton The Masters Augusta National The majors Scottie Scheffler
Tyrrell Hatton Masters

The Masters might have delivered iconic moments, fairytale storylines and a new champion, but Tyrrell Hatton was glad to see the back of it.

Of those who made the cut at Augusta, the Ryder Cup star finished dead last on 17-over after struggling at the weekend.

He cut a frustrated figure after his final round on Sunday, which saw him card an 80 to follow Saturday’s 79.

• The Masters: Full prize money breakdown

• 9 things Scottie Scheffler gets for winning The Masters

Most golfers relish the chance to take on the Masters – but for Hatton, it's a matter of endurance rather than enjoyment.

And he let rip at the “unfair” setup at Augusta, complaining that it was overly punishing.

“I'm glad it's over,” he said, admitting he had “lost interest” due to his struggles.

“This course doesn't really suit my eye, to be honest, so it's just one of those weeks that I feel like if I come back in the future, it's just a case of trying to get through the best that I can.

“You can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. It's unfair at times. I don't agree with that.

• The Masters: McIlroy defeated but not deflated

• Tiger Woods commits to St Andrews

“If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff. I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows.

“With the scores I had going, it's not even trying to build on anything for next week. I'm just trying to ideally get off the golf course as fast as possible.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - The majors

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow