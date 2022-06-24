"It’s your problem”: Grayson Murray blasts haters over club-snapping

Grayson Murray hit the headlines on Sunday the US Open – but not for the right reasons.

The controversial American was caught on camera launching his putter into the rough, before snapping a wedge over his knee three holes later.

He was criticised for his behaviour on social media, with many fans calling for him to be disqualified.

But afterwards, Murray took to his own Twitter account – and doubled down.

Alongside a video of him snapping his club, he wrote: “Will never apologize for wearing my emotions on my sleeve. US Opens are brutal. If this offends you it’s your problem.”

Murray endured a torrid weekend at the Country Club, finishing second-last of the players who made the cut.

A 76 on Saturday was followed by an 80 on Sunday, meaning he finished 18-over for the week.

But he still took home more than $36,000 in prize money.