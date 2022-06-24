search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"It’s your problem”: Grayson Murray blasts haters over club-snapping

Golf News

"It’s your problem”: Grayson Murray blasts haters over club-snapping

By Jamie Hall20 June, 2022
Grayson Murray US Open USGA The Country Club Twitter
Grayson Murray Tantrum

Grayson Murray hit the headlines on Sunday the US Open – but not for the right reasons.

The controversial American was caught on camera launching his putter into the rough, before snapping a wedge over his knee three holes later.

He was criticised for his behaviour on social media, with many fans calling for him to be disqualified.

• US Open prize money breakdown

• Rory reacts to latest major near-miss

But afterwards, Murray took to his own Twitter account – and doubled down.

Alongside a video of him snapping his club, he wrote: “Will never apologize for wearing my emotions on my sleeve. US Opens are brutal. If this offends you it’s your problem.”

Murray endured a torrid weekend at the Country Club, finishing second-last of the players who made the cut.

• Grayson Murray has TWO meltdowns at US Open

• Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with major win

A 76 on Saturday was followed by an 80 on Sunday, meaning he finished 18-over for the week.

But he still took home more than $36,000 in prize money.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Grayson Murray

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - The Country Club

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow