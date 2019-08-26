"I've lost love for it" - Scots star reveals he's quit golf

Sam Torrance has revealed that he has given up playing competitive golf.



The 65-year-old last played on the Staysure Tour in October 2017 and, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he revealed that he has called time on his career.

"I've kind of lost the love for it," said the Scot. "I'm not very good. The hardest thing is I'm mediocre compared to what I was."



With 21 titles to his name, Torrance is one of the most decorated players on the European Tour and holds the record for the most appearances made on the circuit.



However, the 2002 Ryder Cup-winning captain was forced to confront the harsh reality that his best days are behind him when he analysed his recent performances.

"I said to my manager, 'Tell me my scores over the last three years and my finishing positions'," he added. "She looked it up and she told me I was 200 over par and my best finish was 35th.



"So it was time. That was two years ago and I've not played since. It was tough to let go but I'm glad I did it when I did.

"Even with my mates, I'm struggling to find the impetus to get up there and do it."