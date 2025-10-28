Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jack Nicklaus has spoken out for the first time after winning a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his former company, Nicklaus Companies.

Nicklaus filed the complaint following statements that current owner Howard Milstein and other Nicklaus Companies officials had made in a previous lawsuit.

In their latest legal battle, the golfing great claimed that the defendants had suggested that he had considered an agreement worth $750 million to become the face of LIV Golf League and disseminated those false claims to the media.

Legal filings also revealed that the 18-time major winner had accused the defendants of suggesting that he was not mentally fit enough to manage the business, and that he was suffering from dementia.

The case was then ruled in Nicklaus’ favour, with the jury agreeing that his former company had damaged his reputation, which left him subjected to, ‘ridicule, hatred, mistrust, distrust or contempt’.

A week on, the most successful Masters champion of all time has had his say on the result, claiming he went through the legal battle for the sake of his family.

“I did this thing more for my family than for me,” said Nicklaus per The Palm Beach Post. “My legacy that I will have through the years will be very important to my family.

“I’m 85 years old, how long will I be around? I don’t know. It’s not about me. It’s about the future and family. But basically, big load off my shoulders.”

“My NIL (name, image, license) is very important to me, it’s very important to my family,” Nicklaus continued. “Sometimes you got to stand up for it and go through what you have to go through.

“Life changes for all of us as we go along. I’ve been very blessed. Allowed me to win a few golf tournaments, make a name for myself. Protect that. It’s very important.”

Nicklaus’ former business partners Milstein and Andrew O’Brien were both named individually in the lawsuit, but were not required to cover Nicklaus’ damages.

Milstein and O’Brien were both cleared of personal liability by the jury.