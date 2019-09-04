Jack Nicklaus hits out over major changes

Add Jack Nicklaus to the growing list of people who dislike the new men’s major schedule.



Only a few days ago, Rory McIlroy hit out at the condensed calendar, saying that it risked creating a ‘dangerous narrative’ for the sport whereby majors are the only important events.

"I’d like to see them spaced out the way tennis does it," added the world No.2.

It seems, according to Golf.com, that 18-time major champion Nicklaus agrees.



“I don’t like the new major schedule, from the standpoint that if you have an injury, or if you’re struggling with one tournament, all of a sudden the other one follows too closely, to get it back,” he is quoted as saying.



“I’m not sure that that’s really a good thing for the game of golf, to have all your tournaments in about three-and-a-half months, and I don’t think it’s good for the other tournaments on the tour.”



The changes McIlroy and Nicklaus are referring to centre were caused by the US PGA Championship moving from its traditional August slot to a new date in May.

The move, which was made in time for this year, meant that only 102 days separated the first round of the first men's major of the year (The Masters) and the last round of the last (The Open).



It also means a wait of almost nine months until the next time one of golf's four marquee events takes place.

Nicklaus added: “You saw this year that guys weren’t playing in between majors and that’s a shame for the tour.

“I know that the all-mighty dollar is important but I don’t think it’s so important that you really lose out on the tradition of the great tournaments that have been played for years and years and years.”



