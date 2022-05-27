search
Jack Nicklaus is being sued by his own company. Yes, really.

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus is being sued by his own company. Yes, really.

By Michael McEwan21 May, 2022
Jack Nicklaus Nicklaus Companies lawsuit Tour News
Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus is reportedly being sued by his own organisation.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, a suit against the 18-time major champion was filed by the Nicklaus Companies on May 13, alleging breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty.

The complaint was lodged by New York businessman Howard Milstein, who also serves as Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies.

• Tiger Woods refuses to rule out US PGA WD

• Tyrrell Hatton rages at Southern Hills greens

Milstein's complaint claims that Nicklaus was paid $145m in 2007 to provide exclusive services and property to the Nicklaus Companies.

However, it is alleged that the 'Golden Bear' has not only failed to deliver on the terms of this deal but has, at times, worked directly against the company. 

In a statement, Nicklaus said: "The claims made by Howard Milstein are untrue. Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best. I have little doubt about the outcome but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”

• The big names to miss the cut at the PGA

Founded in 1970 as Golden Bear International Inc, Nicklaus Companies is a conglomerate of golf businesses owned and / or operated by Nicklaus and his family. 

They include licensed apparel, leather goods, luggage, eyewear, furniture, artwork, and other items. 

One of the organisation's most successful ventures has been into golf course design, with more than 240 Nicklaus-branded courses open for play in 27 countries and on five continents around the world.

