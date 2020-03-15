Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

No sooner had Augusta National Golf Club announced that this year’s Masters was being postponed due to the global spread of coronavirus than speculation began over when the tournament might take place.

Yesterday, we broke down all of the issues and possibilities to draw what we think is the most likely conclusion.

However, Jack Nicklaus disagrees.

In fact, the 18-time major champion doesn’t believe the event - traditionally, the first men's major of the season - will take place AT ALL in 2020.



Speaking to ESPN Sports Center, the winner of a record six Masters titles called the decision to postpone next month’s event “wise” and said that he supported it.

But pressed for a prediction as to when the event might be played, he said: “In all practicality, they are postponing, but I can’t see any way they would play it at a later date.

“How in the world could they work it into the schedule? It wouldn’t be fair to any other tournament that are later.

“I think we are probably going to miss The Masters this year. That’s just my opinion but I think it makes logical sense.”

SInce it was first staged in 1934, the tournament has missed only three years, from 1943 to 1945 because of the Second World War.