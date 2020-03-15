search
Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

By Michael McEwan15 March, 2020
Jack Nicklaus The Masters Augusta National Major Championships coronavirus Postponement
Jack Nicklaus

No sooner had Augusta National Golf Club announced that this year’s Masters was being postponed due to the global spread of coronavirus than speculation began over when the tournament might take place.

Yesterday, we broke down all of the issues and possibilities to draw what we think is the most likely conclusion.

However, Jack Nicklaus disagrees. 

In fact, the 18-time major champion doesn’t believe the event - traditionally, the first men's major of the season - will take place AT ALL in 2020.

• Rookie gets LET career off to dream start

• Tour confirms pros will be paid for PLAYERS

Speaking to ESPN Sports Center, the winner of a record six Masters titles called the decision to postpone next month’s event “wise” and said that he supported it.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

But pressed for a prediction as to when the event might be played, he said: “In all practicality, they are postponing, but I can’t see any way they would play it at a later date.

“How in the world could they work it into the schedule? It wouldn’t be fair to any other tournament that are later.

• How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

“I think we are probably going to miss The Masters this year. That’s just my opinion but I think it makes logical sense.”

SInce it was first staged in 1934, the tournament has missed only three years, from 1943 to 1945 because of the Second World War. 

