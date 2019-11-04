search
Jack Nicklaus' new Scottish course moves a step closer

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus' new Scottish course moves a step closer

By Michael McEwan04 November, 2019
Long-mooted proposals for a new Jack Nicklaus golf course in Aberdeenshire moved a step closer today.

If all goes to plan, the Ury Estate project in Stonehaven could even break ground before the year is out.

The Aberdeen Evening Express is reporting that developers, the FM Group, have submitted plans to build 19 high quality apartments above the clubhouse, which would based out of the derelict Ury House mansion building.

This is to replace plans for five hotel bedrooms that had previously been approved by the council.

It is thought the FM Group plans to use money generated from the sale of the apartments to fund the building of the golf course designed by 18-time major-winner Nicklaus' eponymous design firm.

A spokesperson for the FM Group told the Evening Express: “It is still intended to commence construction of the Jack Nicklaus
golf course later this year, which is expected to take three years, with
the clubhouse opening in conjunction with this.

“Revenue raised from the apartment sales will part-fund the early establishment of the golf course and running of the golf clubhouse."

Plans for a golf course at Ury Estate have been in the pipeline for a
number of years. First announced in July 2007, the course was originally
slated to open in 2009 before being shelved during the recession.

At the time, Nicklaus said that the finished course would be ‘something that is fun and enjoyable’.

It will be the Golden Bear's second Scottish golf course, following the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles which opened in 1993 and which has since staged both the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

