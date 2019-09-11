search
Jack Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Brian Barnes

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Brian Barnes

By Michael McEwan11 September, 2019
Brian Barnes Jack Nicklaus Ryder Cup Laurel Valley Tribute
Brian Barnes And Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus has paid an emotional tribute to Brian Barnes, who passed away yesterday at the age of 74.

Barnes found fame after beating the ‘Golden Bear’ twice in one day during the 1975 Ryder Cup at Laurel Valley and the two struck up an enduring friendship in the wake of that match.

After learning of the English-born golfer’s death yesterday from Barnes’ daughter Didi, Nicklaus took to Twitter to pay his respects to a man he described as “an absolute character”.

• US star WDs from Solheim Cup with injury

• Matthew: Solheim win would be best achievement

"As much entertainer as golfer, it wasn't uncommon to see him wear long, dark socks with shorts, tee off with pipe in his mouth and mark his ball with a can," he wrote.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

"To be honest, too much has been made of Barnesy beating me twice on Sunday at the 1975 Ryder Cup. Why? Because Brian Barnes was a tough competitor! Played in six straight Ryder Cups, won 20 times as a pro and enjoyed success on both sides of the pond - before and after he turned 50!

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV

• The US team for Gleneagles - IN FULL

"Barnesy was long and straight off the tee, and, of course, quick of wit. Yes, we will miss Barnesy.

“Barbara and I want to thank Didi and family for letting us know of this great loss - for the game and to us, personally - as we send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all of them.”

Nicklaus’ fellow legend Gary Player paid his own tribute to Barnes, who he described as an ‘irrepressible Scotsman’.

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

