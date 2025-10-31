Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player will always be two thirds of golf’s original ‘big three’. But how fans rank them – and Arnold Palmer – tends to split opinion.

Player, who turns 90 on Saturday, has his own idea. Speaking to the Palm Beach post this week, the South African ranked the three greatest golfers of all time and, of course, included himself.

“Jack is number one, Tiger number two, and I’m number three,” he insisted. “There’s not even a question.”

The nine-time major champ explained his ranking was based solely off each player’s record. “How I judge the best players of all time is I say, ‘there’s the record book’. “That’s the only way,” Player said.

“It’s the record book that’s on paper. And Nicklaus has got the best record. There’s no question. If Tiger Woods had made the right choices, he would have been the greatest player that ever lived. B

“But the worst saying in athletics, in sports, is if. Because ‘if’ is immaterial. It’s the bottom line.”

Nicklaus, meanwhile, concurs with his good friend. Well, kind of. “Pretty good assessment,” Nicklaus told the paper, before adding, “not about me, but about him.”

Whilst at PGA National for the Integra Connect Classic that benefits Conquer Cancer last week, Nicklaus, 85, said: “He’s [Player] played more golf than probably anybody, too. He plays golf every day.

“He’s a wonderful guy. He’s lived life to his fullest. He still plays very well. He just enjoys it. He’s given back to so many. He’s just a good guy.”

The legendary Palmer is another mentioned in the greatest of all time debate, as well as Bobby Jones, the great amateur who won The Open three times and the US Open four times.

But when asked about those names, Player argued he’s above both. “When they judge players, it’s quit interesting, they put Bobby Jones and Arnold (Palmer) ahead of me,” he said.

“You can’t tell me that an amateur golfer has a record that I have in golf. His record is not close to mine. You look at Arnold’s record, it’s not close to mine. I won more majors than Arnold. I won more tournaments than Arnold. I won more senior majors. My stroke averages were better. He didn’t have the record, and he was my brother.

“But I love the fact, in a way, that they do that, because what he did for golf, and I grew up with him, he was supreme.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.