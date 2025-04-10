Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jack Nicklaus is adamant Tiger Woods will recover from his latest crushing injury setback in time to dominate on the senior circuit.

Speaking at the Honorary Starters press conference here at Augusta National, Nicklaus said that Woods is “too much of a competitor” not to make a comeback and win tournaments again.

Woods, who missed the Champions Dinner on Tuesday, is currently back home in Florida in rehab after surgery on a ruptured Achilles.

The five-time Masters champion, who has not started a competitive tour event since last year’s Open Championship, suffered the injury when ramping up practice for a Masters return.

It is unknown whether Woods has set a timeline for his recovery at this stage, but Nicklaus has reiterated his belief that he will move onto the PGA Tour Champions circuit when he becomes eligible for the over 50s tour in December.

“Tiger is hurt,” Nicklaus said. “I think Tiger will get well and Tiger will be back and play. Tiger will be 50 next year. I believe he’ll probably play the senior tour and I believe he’ll probably dominate the senior tour.

“Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play. I don’t believe he will not play. I believe he will play. I don’t think Tiger will play for money. He doesn’t need money. Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he’s very good at it, obviously.”

Nicklaus was addressing Woods’ misfortune when asked to compare his current game with former rival Phil Mickelson, who has made a strong start to the season on the LIV tour and is in the field this week.

“As far as Phil, I think Phil has been competitive in an odd event here and there but not really in the last few years,” the 85-year-old added. “You know, Phil has been a good player. There’s no question about that. Tiger has had his issues, and he’s overcome them each time he’s had them. I fully expect him to do that again.”

Asked if Woods is closer to being an Honorary Starter than a serious competitor to win the Masters, Nicklaus was unequivocal.

“Not in his mind,” he replied. “That’s the only way I can answer that because it’s got to be in his mind, not somebody else’s.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.