Jack Nicklaus to receive honorary citizenship of St Andrews

18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus will receive honorary citizenship of St Andrews next month, in recognition of his achievements at the Home of Golf.

Nicklaus will be recognised at a ceremony taking place in St Andrews on the week of the 150th Open Championship, where he will become only the third American to receive honorary citizenship of the town.

Nicklaus, who has two St Andrews Open Championships to his name, will be joined at the ceremony by Lee Trevino, José María Olazábal, Catriona Matthew, Sir Bob Charles and Sandy Lyle, who will all receive honorary degrees from St Andrews University.



The three time Open winner, who is already an honorary graduate of St Andrews University, will be the first person to be made an honorary citizen since Bobby Jones was made a Freeman of St Andrews in 1958. This recognition is the equivalent of being awarded freedom of the city, something Nicklaus said he is "deeply honoured" to receive.

Many fans will remember Nicklaus closing out his Open Championship career in 2005, where he made a birdie three on the final hole of the OId Course in his final appearance.

Now, fans will have the chance to honour Nicklaus at a public ceremony at Younger Hall in St Andrews, before a public procession through the Fife town, which will likely attract thousands of well wishers.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets for the ceremony at Younger Hall, at 1pm on July 12, can be obtained by emailing golfgraduation@st-andrews.ac.uk.

