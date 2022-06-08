search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus to receive honorary citizenship of St Andrews

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus to receive honorary citizenship of St Andrews

By Lewis Fraser06 June, 2022
The 150th Open Open Championship Jack Nicklaus St Andrews Tour News
Jack Nicklaus St Andrews Citizen

18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus will receive honorary citizenship of St Andrews next month, in recognition of his achievements at the Home of Golf.

Nicklaus will be recognised at a ceremony taking place in St Andrews on the week of the 150th Open Championship, where he will become only the third American to receive honorary citizenship of the town.

Nicklaus, who has two St Andrews Open Championships to his name, will be joined at the ceremony by Lee Trevino, José María Olazábal, Catriona Matthew, Sir Bob Charles and Sandy Lyle, who will all receive honorary degrees from St Andrews University.

The three time Open winner, who is already an honorary graduate of St Andrews University, will be the first person to be made an honorary citizen since Bobby Jones was made a Freeman of St Andrews in 1958. This recognition is the equivalent of being awarded freedom of the city, something Nicklaus said he is "deeply honoured" to receive.

• Pro claims Kevin Na "won't be missed"

• Bryson explains why he snubbed LIV Golf

Many fans will remember Nicklaus closing out his Open Championship career in 2005, where he made a birdie three on the final hole of the OId Course in his final appearance. 

Now, fans will have the chance to honour Nicklaus at a public ceremony at Younger Hall in St Andrews, before a public procession through the Fife town, which will likely attract thousands of well wishers. 

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets for the ceremony at Younger Hall, at 1pm on July 12, can be obtained by emailing golfgraduation@st-andrews.ac.uk.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - Open Championship

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Lee Westwood concedes Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"
Your chance to team up with Robert MacIntyre
Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed set to join LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson: 12 big moments from his LIV Golf presser
Golf writer coming to LIV event despite being 'denied' pass

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow