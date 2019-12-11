search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus watch sells for small fortune at auction

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus watch sells for small fortune at auction

By Michael McEwan11 December, 2019
Jack Nicklaus Rolex Rolex watch Auction Nicklaus Foundation Charity
Jack Nicklaus Watch

A Rolex watch worn by Jack Nicklaus for more than half a century has sold for over $1MILLION at an auction in New York City.

The 18-karat-gold Rolex 1803 Day-Date watch was gifted to the Golden Bear by the luxury timepiece brand in 1967 and he went on to wear it during 12 of his record 18 major championship victories.

Similar watches from the same time period routinely fetch for between $10,000 and $12,000 but Nicklaus’ fetched an incredible $1.22million at an auction hosted by Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo.

• Presidents Cup - How and when to watch on TV

 "Our friendship is over" - Pro blasts Reed

Nicklaus is donating the entire sum to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

The 80-year-old has previously explained just how much the watch means to him.

He said: “We were at the Canada Cup matches in Tokyo [in 1967]. Arnold [Palmer], Gary [Player] and I went to a Rolex cocktail party and as a thank you Rolex asked me to pick out a watch. I picked this golden Day-Date because Gary, who was with Rolex at the time, told me, ‘That's the best one.’

• Rory rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

“I’ve worn it virtually everywhere I’ve ever been since then. It’s witnessed all the tournaments that I’ve won, all the honours that I’ve had around the world.

“It’s been to a lot of special places. I never owned a watch before this watch. I have other watches, I’ve had a lot of other watches, but this is the only one I ever wear.”

Watch website Hodinkee has previously described it as "among the top three most important watches in sports - ever."

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

Whilst reaching seven figures, Nicklaus’ timepiece still fell some way short of matching the record for the most expensive watch ever sold at auction.

A 1932 Patek Phillippe pocket watch fetched an eye-watering $31MILLION when it went under the hammer earlier this year, eclipsing the previous record ($17.7m) set in 2017 by a Rolex Daytona once owned by Hollywood icon Paul Newman.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Auction

Related Articles - Charity

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow