A Florida jury has awarded Jack Nicklaus $50 million in his defamation lawsuit against his former company, Nicklaus Companies.

Nicklaus, 85, filed the lawsuit in response to statements that current owner Howard Milstein – a billionaire banker – and other Nicklaus Companies officials made in a previous lawsuit.

In the defamation lawsuit, the 18-time major champion claimed the defendants suggested that he had considered a $750 million deal to become the face of the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf League and disseminated those false claims to media organisations.

But Nicklaus’ lawyers presented evidence that a Nicklaus Companies official had arranged his 2021 meeting with Golf Saudi representatives to discuss designing a golf course in Saudi Arabia.

During that meeting, Nicklaus discovered that Golf Saudi wanted him to assume a leadership role with LIV Golf.

“According to Nicklaus, he had no interest in the offer and declined because he felt the PGA Tour was an important part of his legacy, and if the PGA was not in favour of a new league, he did not want to be involved,” the court documents said.

Court filings also revealed that Nicklaus accused the defendants of suggesting he wasn’t mentally fit enough to manage his business affairs and was suffering from dementia.

The jury determined that the company damaged Nicklaus’ reputation and subjected him to “ridicule, hatred, mistrust, distrust or contempt.” However, the jury cleared Milstein and Nicklaus Companies executive Andrew O’Brien of personal liability.

It comes only six months after a Manhattan trial judge dismissed Nicklaus Companies’ legal effort to restrict Nicklaus from using his own name to promote his golf course design ventures and other business endeavours.

The corporate dispute, meanwhile, began in 2007, when the company paid Nicklaus $145 million for exclusive rights to his golf course design services and marketing, promotional and branding rights.

The golf legend resigned from his company ten years later, triggering a five-year noncompete clause in the deal that prevented him from designing golf courses on his own, before stepping down from the company’s board in May 2022.

Shortly after, Nicklaus Companies sued Nicklaus and his company GBI Investors, alleging tortious interference, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. The complaint alleged that Nicklaus had diverted opportunities away from Nicklaus Companies for his personal enrichment.

A Florida arbitrator then ruled in July 2024 that Nicklaus was no longer restricted by the noncompete clause and was free to design golf courses independently.

