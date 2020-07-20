How The Open For The Ages was won...

Jack Nicklaus has held off Tiger Woods to win The Open For The Ages.

The two most prolific major champions in the history of the game went into the final round of the innovative event tied for the lead and there was little between the for the majority of the day.

However, a costly bogey for Woods at the 17th proved the difference. That allowed Nicklaus to take a one-shot lead up the last and, when Woods could do no better than par, the Golden Bear's victory was assured.

Staged in the week that the 149th Open had been due to take place at Royal St George's, this celebratory edition of the championship used real archive footage to recreate the drama of an Open final round.



The winner was determined by a fan vote, which registered more than 10,000 responses, and a data model developed in partnership with NTT DATA that utilised the fan vote along with player career statistics and historical data from The Open to calculate the champion.

And, in the end, it was 18-time major champion Nicklaus, a winner of The Open on three occasions, who took the title, finishing 16-under, one shot ahead of 15-time major champion Woods.

Seve Ballesteros finished third on 14-under, with Tom Watson and Sir Nick Faldo a shot further back.

Watson was the first man to make a notable move in the final round, which was broadcast live on TV, digital and social media.

Watson, Faldo and Ballesteros all continued to mount to strong challenges, but Nicklaus and Woods were equal to the task as they each picked up two birdies apiece over the first ten holes.

Both Nicklaus and Woods then picked up shots at the 12th to become the first men to 15-under, before Tiger took sole possession of the lead with another gain on 14, only to be pipped to victory down the closing stretch.

The standout performance of the final day came from Rory McIlroy, who completed a course-record-equalling 63 to share sixth with John Daly and Louis Oosthuizen on 12 under.

