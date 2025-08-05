Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Imagine carding a 59 – complete with an unthinkable stretch of nine birdies in ten holes – and still losing your 36-hole comp by three shots.

That was the absurd scenario James Freeman was faced with after his “out-of-body experience” at the Midland Open on the PGA’s Open Series last week.

Freeman, 43, shot the magic number at Whittingham Heath in Staffordshire to take a big lead at the event for PGA professionals. But after closing with a two-under 69, he was superseded for the title by Niall Kearney after the Irishman’s equally spectacular run of 65-60.

“It’s very weird,” he tells bunkered.co.uk. “If someone had said, you shot 59, but you don’t win, I’d have scratched my head for a good three or four days.

“But then I’d have just gone, ‘you know what?’ ‘I’ll take that all day, no problem at all’.”

Touché. Not only was the healthy £2,310 runner-up prize a sweetener, but also the accomplishment of a lifelong goal that Freeman long assumed had disappeared.

Indeed, many of this teaching pro’s well-wishers – of which there were hundreds for the new Mr. 59 – would have had no idea the depths Freeman had reached before shooting this affirming score.

Freeman, the new head pro at Rotherham Golf Club, was once a prospect on the now defunct EuroPro Tour and had reached the heights of the Challenge Tour before his career fell apart over a decade ago.

Severe back pain eventually led to a discectomy as Freeman had a partial disc removed to relieve pressure on his spinal cord. Doctors told Freeman that he may well be able to hit a ball again, but just not to the standard he was once capable of. He was out injured for four years.

“They said ‘even though you’re young, we’re going to have to operate. Otherwise you’ll just be in this much pain’,” Freeman recalls.

“I couldn’t risk it. That’s when I decided to do my PGA training because I was a bit unsure of what would happen next.”

It has been a long road to recovery that Freeman would not wish on anyone.

“My dad was looking after me at home,” he says. “I was laid down eating my meals, which was pretty grim, to be honest. I was just in that much pain. It was a nightmare.”

During his time away from the fairways, an isolated Freeman struggled to walk – never mind swing a golf club – and began working part-time for the NHS.

“There was diagnosis after diagnosis, but I got instant pain relief as soon as I had the operation,” he says. “I did all my rehab and whatever I was told to do, I did 150, 200 more reps each time.

“Luckily, I’ve had no reoccurrences or anything and it’s been brilliant.”

Freeman has a remarkable perspective for a man who has dedicated his life to the game but had some of his best playing years snatched away from him.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he says. “It set me back a bit but I’m positive now. And obviously, this is a great milestone!”

It truly is.

The allure of the 59 might have diminished somewhat on golf’s elite tours because of their frequency in recent years – a combination of the supreme skill level and advancing technology which has led to increased distances and rendered once-challenging courses into birdie paradises.

However, for a man who now spends his working hours teaching the weekend warriors, Freeman’s dream round of twelve birdies and six pars should not be underestimated.

“I literally just grab as much time to play I can,” he says. “I might stay on and practise for a bit after work. I’m nowhere near practising as much as I used to.

“But a lot of my coaching is on course, so I end up playing nine holes with players to help them with performance, which helps.”

With news of the 59 spreading fast, he certainly won’t be short of clients anytime soon, either.

On a ‘gettable’ parkland track in calm conditions, Freeman held his nerve down the stretch after going on an otherworldly birdie blitz from the 4th to the 13th hole.

“I holed pretty much every single chance that I made,” he smiles. “There was a couple on par-3s where I holed longer putts, but there was only two in that game.”

It’s the bane of any golfer’s life to be informed by your playing partners that you have a good score going – especially when you’re already wrestling with that excitement already.

Freeman, therefore, hugely credits his group for “just letting me get on with it” without distraction as he was plotting the round of his life.

After pars on 14 and 15, Freeman birdied the 16th and 17th and stepped onto the 18th tee knowing a par would be enough for the fabled score.

“I was pretty nervous,” he admits, “but it was just more relief when I got the drive away. It was a really good drive down there and then I was just intent on two-putting from 30 feet.

“I knew what was on the line, but I was just overjoyed when it went in. I really was.”

