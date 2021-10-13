Jamie McLeary grabs final place in Get Back To Golf finale

Former European Tour pro Jamie McLeary has grabbed the final spot in the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links.



The 40-year-old won the 12th and final event of the regular campaign at Ladybank to book his place in the season-ending competition at Scotland’s newest golf course on October 24.

McLeary, twice a winner on the Challenge Tour, carded a five-under-par 66 to win by two shots from John Gallagher, who was looking to make it back-to-back victories following his triumph in the Duddingston event.



• McGinley warns against Ryder Cup "overreaction"

• R&A announces new rule to limit club length



Daniel Kay was a further shot adrift in third with Jack McDonald, Zander Culverwell and amateur Hamish Mills tied for fourth after rounds of 70.

For McLeary, the victory was long overdue and went some way towards making up for disappointment at losing out on a better inward half countback on two separate occasions earlier in the season.

“I got off to the perfect start with birdies at the second, third, fourth and fifth, which included a wee chip-in,” he said. “However, we played the 18th almost in the dark so I was delighted to get in. It’s the first time I’ve played Ladybank since the new bunkering was completed and it looks fantastic.

“This tour has been great this year and just wish I’d been able to play in more.



• PGA Tour creates yet ANOTHER incentive scheme

• New pics show Tiger back on the golf course



"The ones I have played, the venues have been exceptional, and I just really enjoy being able to play with mates in this format, which also gives me opportunities to play in events that are flexible around my work commitments. I can’t wait for Dumbarnie now.”

The full line-up of players for the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links is as follows: Chris Maclean, Joe Bryce, John Henry, Michael Stewart, John Gallagher, Scott Herald, Andrew Thomson, Fraser Moore, David Booth, Ken Campbell, Ryan Campbell, and Jamie McLeary.