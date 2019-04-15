search
Jason Day a major doubt for Round 2 of The Masters

Jason Day a major doubt for Round 2 of The Masters

By Michael McEwan12 April, 2019
Jason Day

Will Jason Day be teeing it up in the second round of The Masters? That's TBC.

The former world No.1 injured his back bending down to kiss his daughter before the opening round at Augusta National. 

He received physio treatment on the second hole and, although he was able to continue, battling to a two-under 70, he was visibly in pain throughout the round. 

After his round, the Aussie declined to speak with the media, leaving a huge question mark over whether or not he’ll appear for his second round tee time at 10.42am (3.42pm UK) on Friday. 

According to the Golf Channel, Day’s wife, Ellie, said that he has been getting treatment for lingering back issues all week. 

The 2015 US PGA champion has been plagued by a string of back injuries throughout his professional career. 

The injury flared up again at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, where he withdrew during the opening round. 

