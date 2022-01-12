search
Jason Day: Check out the major champ's incredible back garden

Golf News

Jason Day: Check out the major champ's incredible back garden

By bunkered.co.uk06 January, 2022
Prepare to feel jealous. Incredibly jealous. 

Jason Day has allowed a film crew behind the scenes of his incredible, sprawling Ohio property, including his frankly outrageous back garden.

The former world No.1 invited Travis Miller, the host of YouTube channel PGA Memes, inside his gaff for the debut episode of ‘Home Course’, an original series designed to showcase the homes, properties, cars, toys and incredible golf complexes of the game’s top players.

Day snapped up his waterfront property, located just off the South Old 3C Road to the north of the city of Columbus, for a reported $2.4million in 2010. Incidentally, the former governor of Ohio, two-time Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, is one of his neighbours.

Day shows Miller around two of the buildings on the grounds: his guesthouse and pool house.

The guesthouse is a stunning, barn-like building that incorporates Day’s own private gym, as well as a full bar, two bedrooms and a trophy cabinet, containing the Aussie’s 12 pieces of PGA Tour silverware.

The walls are adorned with an array of framed sports jerseys, including an Australian rugby union shirt signed by the entire Wallabies squad, as well as a Green Bay Packers jersey featuring the autograph of iconic quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Asyou might expect, it also features a raft of state-of-the-art golf amenities, such as a robotic putting green that can be adjusted to different slopes and gradients at the touch of a button.  


Outside, meantime, is a practice facility that wouldn’t look out of place at any tour stop. Day has three different greens to work on – one for putting, one for short game and one for iron shots – as well as a 160-yard par-3. 

The grounds are maintained by Day’s own ‘superintendent’, with three bunkers each featuring a different type of sand to mimic the different conditions the 34-year-old will face on tour. One of those traps is filled with the type of sand that you’d find in links courses in the UK.

For good measure, the former US PGA champion even his own Rolex clock (!) standing at the entryway to the facility.

Day turned professional in 2006 and has amassed $49,040,063 in career earnings on the PGA Tour. Only 11 players in the history of the tour have earned more.

WATCH THE FULL 'HOME COURSE' VIDEO WITH JASON DAY

