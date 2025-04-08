Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jason Day has revealed that he, and his behind-the-scenes Malbon team, have been forced to make a few outfit changes ahead of this year’s Masters.

The Australian caused a stir at Augusta National 12 months ago, when he played the first major of the season in eyebrow-raising gear.

That included Day’s ‘cigarette carton’ vest, which he was asked to remove by tournament officials.

But golf fans are unlikely to see anything like that at this week’s event, as Day recently told the Dan on Golf show that his clothes will be ‘toned down’.

It’s a result of organisers asking to see his outfits before teeing it up.

“If they would have let us do what we first put the scripting through to them, it would have been a lot crazier than last year,” he said.

“But, you know, it’ll be toned down, just because… they asked to see the scripting before.

“I’ve always been pretty neutral and down the middle, and this year they asked because obviously what happened last year.”

It is, however, not much of a surprise.

Speaking on the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast last month, Day didn’t sound too confident when revealing that his team were trying to get clearance on his planned outfits.

“So, we have to get clearance on the scripting this year,” he said.” To Malbon’s credit, they’ve got some bold stuff, but I’m not sure if it’ll pass.

“We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully [Augusta National] will say yes, if not then we’ll be going back to the drawing board and trying to come up with something different.”

And that was the case during Monday’s practice round, which saw Day rock a casual white polo-shirt and a pair of olive trousers, pictured above.

Fashion gurus will know it’s a far cry from some of the other outfits he’s donned this year.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, Day split opinion with an all-grey sweatsuit for the final round.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.