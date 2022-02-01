Jason Day reveals how close he came to quitting

Former major winner Jason Day admitted he considered walking away from the game.

Following his victory at the 2015 PGA Championship, Day appeared to have the world at his feet and at the end of that year became the world No.1, with some predicting he would become one of the game’s greats.

Butthe Australian has endured a tough three-year period during which he was hindered by a seemingly endless run of injuries.

He has dropped to 129th in the world rankings – his lowest since 2009, which was just his second full season on the PGA Tour.

But now, after shooting a 67 on day three at the Farmers Insurance Open, he shares the lead with Will Zalatoris on 14-under.

Ahead of Saturday’s final round, Day opened up on the struggles he has endured and admitted he faced a “painful” decision over whether to continue or whether to quit golf.

Having continued, though, he is hopeful he can regain the form which once saw him installed as one of the game’s hottest prospects.

“You come from being the top of the world and then all of a sudden it kind of falls out beneath you,” he said, describing the last three years as “a big ball of stress”.

“I'm obviously still not out of it, but I'm glad that I've given myself a chance at it. That's the ultimate goal is to put myself in the position where I can win tournaments.

“I feel like it's been a long time. Even though I've had some good finishes here and there in the last three years, it's been difficult to know that like, hey, do you want to keep pushing it, because it's painful either way.

“It's painful if I walk away, it's painful if I keep pushing on, so I just had to kind of suck it up. You've just got to understand that it's going to take a long time for me.

“It may not for other guys, but for me it's taken a while and just stay patient with myself and just stay positive as much as possible because sooner or later it's going to change.”