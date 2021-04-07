Jason Day outlines massive future goal

Jason Day has revealed that he is targeting a return to the summit of golf as he seeks to reclaim the world No.1 spot.



The Australian, who relinquished the No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings in February 2017 following a 51-week stay, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2018 but points towards a newly discovered “maturity” in his game that will help him achieve his goals.

“I'm just maturing as time as gone on and I think of myself as a better person now than what I was five years ago,” explained Day, currently ranked 44th in the OWGR, ahead of his Masters appearance this week.

“I feel like I've found a happier place in my life. I'm not really driven by the results to make me happy because to be driven by results to make you happy, that's very temporary, and your emotions go up and down, to the point where you're always constantly thinking about it.”

“My goal is to get back to No.1 in the world. If I get back there, I know that things will be a little bit different for me, and can hopefully extend and have longevity at No. 1 like a Dustin or Norman, Tiger, something like that.”

The 2015 PGA Champion has struggled for form since posting a T4 finish at the 2020 PGA Championship, managing only two top-10 finishes since, while missing the cut at five of the 16 events he has played.

As a result of his failure to record a tour victory for over the last two years, the 12-time PGA Tour winner feels as if he is now operating away from the media spotlight.

“I've been saying that the last couple years,” responded the 33-year-old when asked if he was now flying under the radar. “I feel like the game is kind of shaping up in a nice way. I've been working hard with Chris [Como] on my golf swing, but now I've got to translate that into actually executing a shot and not thinking about so much technique.

“Playing under the radar is nice sometimes. I'd much rather be in the spotlight because you're playing good.”