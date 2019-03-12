search
Jason Day responds to Twitter trolls over Disney trip

Jason Day responds to Twitter trolls over Disney trip

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2019
The Twitterati were at their keyboard-bothering best after pictures emerged of Jason Day at a theme park with his family the day after he withdrew injured from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. 

But what does he think of the trolls’ opinions? Bluntly: he Disney care…

Speaking ahead of this week’s Players Championship, the former world No.1 addressed the criticism levelled at him for being at Disney’s Magic Kingdom instead of Bay Hill. 

Describing the outing as “great”, Day said: “When I have an injury, I get sad and depressed. I mean that's the biggest thing. I'm not going to be sitting in my bus depressed, and especially when the doctors tell me to go and walk, so I'm going to go and make sure that I hang out with my family because I do have a life other than golf.”

Addressing the social media backlash, the Aussie added: “I don't care if people make memes about me. I think a lot of them are funny. It’s fine. It is what it is. People trying to be funny and that, I get a good laugh out of it and I'm okay with that. 

“You can tell between people that are being funny and people that really hate you.” 

