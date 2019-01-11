Jason Dufner signs extremely weird new sponsorship deal

Golf history is littered with tour pros endorsing all kinds of weird and wonderful products.



We’ve had pies, children’s toys, beef jerky and even Kinder chocolate. However, this might just be the weirdest one of the lot.



Former US PGA champion Jason Dufner has just put pen to paper on a new deal with Dude Wipes – a company that, primarily, manufactures flushable wipes for adults.

That’s right: baby wipes for grown ups.

Here’s what it says on the company’s website: “Back in the day, we always hated using toilet paper, the stuff stinks. We believed life should be better - something had to be done. So we went to work, creating Dude Wipes out of our apartment. Soon the Dude movement was born, with flushable wipes for on-the-go and at home sh–uations.”

Dufner caused a stir last season when he wore baseball caps wearing a variety of obscure logos and slogans after finding himself without a hat deal.

However, his deal with Dude Wipes has, unsurprisingly, created even more of a buzz.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Dufner announced the deal on his Twitter page earlier this week.



From that picture, it appeared as though he would be wearing the company’s logo on both his hat and sleeve but, in yesterday’s opening round of the Sony Open, he was sporting the logo of Kahala Beach, a destination on Hawaii.

