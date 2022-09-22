Jay Monahan gives verdict on LIV Golf truce prospects

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan ruled out the prospect of making peace with LIV Golf, saying it is “off the table”.

The established circuit is the subject of an antitrust lawsuit by a number of LIV players, as well as the Saudi-backed rebel tour itself.

Monahan has come down hard on those defecting to the breakaway league, handing out indefinite suspensions to any member who plays.

“Listen, I think I’ve been pretty clear on this: I don’t see it happening,” Monahan told Golf Channel ahead of this week’s Presidents Cup.

“When you look at where we are, and you think about words and actions, we’re currently in a lawsuit, so coming together and having conversations, to me, that card is off the table, and it has been for a long period of time.”

Last week Greg Norman, the rebel tour's commissioner, accused Monahan of attempting to "destroy" LIV and claimed he would no longer negotiate.

The upstart circuit has been the subject of accusations of sportswashing thanks to its inextricable links to the Saudi government, which bankrolls it through its public investment fund.

But when Monahan was asked what was stopping the tours working together, he suggested golf alone is the stumbling block.

“When you look at the PGA Tour, and you look at where we are today, and you look at what it is that we try and accomplish every single day – what’s our focus?,” he said.

“To put the best competitive platform forward for the best players in the world to achieve at the highest level, to win the championships that have history, that have tradition, that create legacy, and that is what we’re going to continue to do, and we’re going to continue to get better at it, we’re going to continue to get stronger at it.

“You’ve heard me say before that we’re going to focus on things that we control; we have more assets at our disposal, stronger partnerships and we have the best players in the world telling us that not only are they going to commit to play more, but they’re really looking at the organization to accomplish that.

“It’s all about where we are and where we’re going, and again, I couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities there.”