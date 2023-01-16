Jay Monahan makes decision on Tiger Woods PIP cash

Tiger Woods will be able to claim PIP bonus cash even if he is unable to play in every one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.

Despite playing just nine competitive rounds of golf in two years following a devastating car crash, Woods has topped the standings in both seasons, scooping more than $20million as a result.

However, the criteria is being tweaked this year with the introduction of an elevated schedule on the PGA Tour, meaning players are entitled to miss just one of the top-tier events.

Given the 15-time major winner’s ongoing health struggles, it is unlikely he will be able to play anything close to the number of events required.

Indeed, Woods himself has admitted his goal is to play “the major championships and maybe one or two more” tournaments in 2023, insisting he will never again be able to complete a full tour schedule.

But despite the new regulations, tour commissioner Jay Monahan has confirmed an exception will be made for Woods.

“Tiger isn’t going to get a decrease,” he said following the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“It’s hard for me to say what’s going to happen until it actually happens, but I don’t see that happening.

“Ultimately, if that happens, I’ll work with our team, I’ll understand the situation and we’ll make a decision.”

The schedule of 20 “designated events” was revealed last year as part of sweeping changes introduced in response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, and is designed to get the game’s top players facing off more often.