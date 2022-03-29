Remember the chaos of beer cans getting thrown onto the 16th green at TPC Scottsdale? PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was not impressed.

The PGA Tour chief described the scenes as “unacceptable,” while speaking to BBC Sport. Monahan referenced the celebrations that followed aces from Carlos Ortiz and Sam Ryder, as well as the wild celebrations from Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs, which followed Higgs getting up-and-down from over the back of the green.

"It's never acceptable to be throwing water and beer bottles,” said Monahan. “We saw it a few times that weekend - and it's going to be addressed."

However, the commissioner was sympathetic to the fans who may have got carried away.

“It was in a period when people are coming out of their homes and experiencing sporting events at venues the way they used to after not being able to do so for so long.

"The reaction you saw was the stunning nature of a hole-in-one on that hole.”

The atmosphere around the hole has become infamous, with varying opinions on whether or not it’s positive for the game of golf. However, Monahan was adamant that the safety of players and caddies must come first.



When the Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale next year, you might just see a more sedate version of the 16th hole.

