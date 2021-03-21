JB Holmes blasted by golf fans for slow play -- again!

If you're looking for some kind of proof that the world is getting back to normal, JB Holmes getting roasted for his glacial pace of play should do it.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was his slow-moving self in the final round of the Honda Classic and, not for the first time, it did him no favours.

Playing in the final group alongside eventual winner Matt Jones, 38-year-old Holmes slipped to a sloppy nine-over 79 to finish in a tie for 46th at PGA National in Miami.

• Fowler responds to dig from Faldo

• PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

That called to mind his performance on the last day of the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Playing that day in the penultimate group alongside Brooks Koepka, Holmes carded a miserable 87, seven shots worse than any other player, to finish in a tie for 67th.

On that occasion, it was suggested by many social media users that he might have fared better had he not taken an age to play even the most routine shots.

At the Honda, he was met with a similar refrain...

Why will the @PGATOUR not speak with JB Holmes about how slow he plays, his pace must be crippling for his playing partners. pic.twitter.com/4KhCiT7Vcp — Brian Perry (@BrianPerry93) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes should take a lesson from Matt Jones on how quick you can play and win. Anyone who plays as slow as Holmes deserves to have 79 — Chris (@Chris59778879) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes throws away a lot of cash in the last day of golf tournaments......and very slowly!!! #HondaClassic#jbholmes — Davie Connellan (@DavieJCee) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes needs to come to Natty or Jimmie Austin for a while to learn about pace of play.



He is not methodical. He is not meticulous.



He is embarrassingly slow. — MUNNY (@RPMunson) March 21, 2021

Matt Jones deserves some sort of Nobel Prize after spending the last 17 years of his life waiting to finish the back nine with JB Holmes — Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes needs someone following him around with a bullhorn. — Kit Mann (@fringegolfcast) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes almost ruins watching the golf tournament. C'mon JB - hit the freakin' ball and speed it up! — Todd Garrison (@ElevatingKiddos) March 21, 2021

Not even daylight saving time can help JB Holmes finish a round of golf before dark — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes absolutely refuses to pull a club or begin any sort of shot prep until it’s his turn to play. Good on Bones for calling him out on the broadcast. — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) March 21, 2021

Watching JB Holmes play golf brings me physical pain. How is it possible to play that slow? — Jimmy (@Jimmy__Dolan) March 21, 2021

@TheHondaClassic How many millions of young golfers has JB Holmes turned off the game...he really needs to be sanctioned @ pgatour — Declan O'Donoghue (@decclan) March 21, 2021

JB Holmes needs to start every round on the clock. This is absolutely ridiculous @PGATOUR#slowplayer#pga#golf — Bradley (@brad_pops) March 21, 2021

The #PGATour should really just let Matt Jones play ahead by himself and leave JB Holmes in the dust at the #HondaClassic Absolutely embarrassing that they continue to let this clown affect other golfers — DB (@DBerey73) March 21, 2021