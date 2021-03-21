search
JB Holmes blasted by golf fans for slow play -- again!

Golf News

JB Holmes blasted by golf fans for slow play -- again!

21 March, 2021
If you're looking for some kind of proof that the world is getting back to normal, JB Holmes getting roasted for his glacial pace of play should do it.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was his slow-moving self in the final round of the Honda Classic and, not for the first time, it did him no favours. 

Playing in the final group alongside eventual winner Matt Jones, 38-year-old Holmes slipped to a sloppy nine-over 79 to finish in a tie for 46th at PGA National in Miami. 

That called to mind his performance on the last day of the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Playing that day in the penultimate group alongside Brooks Koepka, Holmes carded a miserable 87, seven shots worse than any other player, to finish in a tie for 67th. 

On that occasion, it was suggested by many social media users that he might have fared better had he not taken an age to play even the most routine shots.

At the Honda, he was met with a similar refrain...

