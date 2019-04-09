search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJennifer Kupcho makes history at Augusta National

Golf News

Jennifer Kupcho makes history at Augusta National

By Michael McEwan06 April, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho Augusta National Women's Amateur Augusta National The Masters women's golf Amateur Golf maria fassi fred ridley
Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho. 

Write the name in the record books and remember it for the future.

The current No.1 on the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking produced the kind of finish that many of her male professional contemporaries would give a small fortune for next Sunday, covering the final six holes in five-under to win the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

• 15 stunning photos of Augusta in the early years

• Could one of these guys break Augusta's rookie curse?

Kupcho, a student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, sealed the victory in grandstand fashion, rolling in a lengthy birdie putt to defeat Mexico’s Jennifer Fassi by four shots.

• 7 huge names not yet qualified for The Masters

It was a fitting way to book-end a historic week, with Kupcho having hit the tournament’s opening shot two days ago at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Echoing one of The Masters’ many time-honoured traditions, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley presented Kupcho with the trophy in the Butler Cabin.

He told the 21-year-old: “You are now part of the history of Augusta National, along with all the great Masters champions who have been right here in the Butler Cabin, and we couldn’t be prouder of you.” 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Articles - Augusta National Women's Amateur

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow