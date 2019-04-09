Jennifer Kupcho makes history at Augusta National

Jennifer Kupcho.



Write the name in the record books and remember it for the future.



The current No.1 on the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking produced the kind of finish that many of her male professional contemporaries would give a small fortune for next Sunday, covering the final six holes in five-under to win the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

• 15 stunning photos of Augusta in the early years



• Could one of these guys break Augusta's rookie curse?

Kupcho, a student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, sealed the victory in grandstand fashion, rolling in a lengthy birdie putt to defeat Mexico’s Jennifer Fassi by four shots.

• 7 huge names not yet qualified for The Masters

It was a fitting way to book-end a historic week, with Kupcho having hit the tournament’s opening shot two days ago at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Incredible finish! Jennifer Kupcho goes five under through the final six holes to win the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.#ANWAgolfpic.twitter.com/Eztbs59tZT — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

Echoing one of The Masters’ many time-honoured traditions, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley presented Kupcho with the trophy in the Butler Cabin.

He told the 21-year-old: “You are now part of the history of Augusta National, along with all the great Masters champions who have been right here in the Butler Cabin, and we couldn’t be prouder of you.”

MORE TO FOLLOW