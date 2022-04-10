search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJennifer Kupcho: Who is golf's latest major winner?

Golf News

Jennifer Kupcho: Who is golf's latest major winner?

By Jamie Hall04 April, 2022
Jennifer Kupcho Chevron Championship women's golf Women's majors LPGA
Jennifer Kupcho

The dust is settling on the 2022 Chevron Championship, and golf has a new major champion.

Jennifer Kupcho claimed her first professional win and in doing so became the final player to celebrate by jumping into Poppie’s Pond in the last major to be held at Mission Hills.

She also banked a cheque for $750,000 and propelled herself into the upper echelons of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about women’s golf’s latest star...

• Tiger and the Masters: Your questions answered

• Bob MacIntyre looks ahead to Masters return

Who is Jennifer Kupcho?

The 24-year-old was born in Littleton, Colorado in 1997 and won a number of junior titles, being named NCAA player of the year in 2018. She also took home the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 before turning professional later that year, and has played in the Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup. Ahead of the Chevron Championship, she was ranked 53rd in the world.

Jennifer Kupcho Poppies Pond

Haven’t I heard her name before?

If you follow women’s golf, almost certainly. She’s come close to breaking her major duck before, tying for second at the 2019 Evian Championship and finishing joint-seventh at the 2020 Women’s PGA.

• Erik van Rooyen to shave moustache after Masters

• How does a rookie prepare for the Masters?

What did she make of her win?

“I think it's surreal,” she said.

“To be a major winner is really special, and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie's Pond, it's all really special. Honestly, I came out just trying to shoot a couple under. I mean, I had a six-stroke lead, and shot eight-under on Saturday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a playoff.

“That was my mentality and what I was fighting for all day. Obviously didn't get there, but still pulled it out.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jennifer Kupcho

Related Articles - Chevron Championship

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - LPGA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full
The Masters: Scottie Scheffler races into five-shot lead

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow