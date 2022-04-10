Jennifer Kupcho: Who is golf's latest major winner?

The dust is settling on the 2022 Chevron Championship, and golf has a new major champion.

Jennifer Kupcho claimed her first professional win and in doing so became the final player to celebrate by jumping into Poppie’s Pond in the last major to be held at Mission Hills.

She also banked a cheque for $750,000 and propelled herself into the upper echelons of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about women’s golf’s latest star...

Who is Jennifer Kupcho?

The 24-year-old was born in Littleton, Colorado in 1997 and won a number of junior titles, being named NCAA player of the year in 2018. She also took home the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 before turning professional later that year, and has played in the Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup. Ahead of the Chevron Championship, she was ranked 53rd in the world.

Haven’t I heard her name before?

If you follow women’s golf, almost certainly. She’s come close to breaking her major duck before, tying for second at the 2019 Evian Championship and finishing joint-seventh at the 2020 Women’s PGA.

What did she make of her win?

“I think it's surreal,” she said.

“To be a major winner is really special, and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie's Pond, it's all really special. Honestly, I came out just trying to shoot a couple under. I mean, I had a six-stroke lead, and shot eight-under on Saturday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a playoff.

“That was my mentality and what I was fighting for all day. Obviously didn't get there, but still pulled it out.”