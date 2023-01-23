Jess Baker thrilled by "surreal" Augusta invite

Jess Baker has described the moment she received her invite to compete at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur as "surreal".

The 20-year-old will compete in the tournament the week before The Mastersfollowing her win in last year’s Women’s Amateur Championship.



The University of Central Florida student was on grafting on the range when her invite arrived.

“I got back from practice and I had an email to say that it was here,” she told bunkered.co.uk.



“I went and had a shower before I went to collect it. I sat by myself to open it and it was such a surreal moment.

“It was amazing. I knew it was coming, so I was somewhat prepared which is good. It was in this brown envelope and you open it up and there’s another green envelope inside. When you open that up you just think, ‘Oh my Gosh, this is real.’

• REVIEW: Mizuno ST 230 drivers

• FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET drivers



“You open it and it’s perfectly written and your name is there in beautiful writing. I knew that I was going to Augusta but it feels much more real when you get that invite. It’s something I’ll keep framed on the wall for a long time. It’s just very special.”

see you soon Augusta! 🌺😎 pic.twitter.com/enkhXhXzWU — Jess Baker (@jessbaker2100) January 12, 2023

The Gosforth Park Ladies member has already sought advice from previous Women’s Amateur champion and current LET pro Louise Duncan on how best to prepare for the tournament.

“I just asked her about the logistics of it all more than anything," added Baker.

“I met her the year she won at Kilmarnock. She actually beat me in the quarter-finals, so it’s great to see her doing so well and be able to ask her advice.

“I was asking her how you get from A to B, where do you stay and what do you do, those sorts of things.”

As for navigating the Champion’s Retreat course and Augusta National itself, Baker has decided that her usual caddie, her dad, will be watching on from the sidelines. In his place, she intends to have a local looper.

“We just decided that with it being Augusta National and the way the course is, a local caddie has one-up on my dad.

“The fact he’s getting to Augusta National at all, I’m sure he'll be delighted. My family are coming out to watch, which will be special. We’ve got some more events after Augusta [the US Women's Open and the Chevron Championship], so I think I’ll have him on the bag for those.”

• EA Sports PGA Tour Road to the Masters

• Full Swing: 6 new details



The Augusta National Women's Amateur is contested over three rounds, with all players playing two tournament rounds at Champion's Retreat Golf Club, before playing a practice round at Augusta National. The top 30 will play Augusta National again in the final round of the event.

"I’m really looking forward to playing Amen Corner, it’s just so classic," Baker said.

"To see the flowers and take it all in, the scenes out there will be amazing. With it being the week before The Masters, the course is going to be in amazing condition, too. Just to get a feel for the place and be there will be so special.

"To have that guarantee that you’re getting to play Augusta National, you just can’t describe it. It’s going to be amazing."