Jim 'Bones' Mackay returning to the PGA Tour full-time

Four years after putting down Phil Mickelson's bag for the last time, Jim 'Bones' Mackay is making a return to the PGA Tour.

He is the new, full-time caddie for major champion and former world No.1 Justin Thomas.

Mackay confirmed the news to the Golf Channel, revealing that he is taking over from Thomas' long-standing bagman Jimmy Johnson.

“It came out of left field very recently," said Mackay. "It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay

"I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player,”

Mackay spent a quarter of century caddying for Phil Mickelson before standing down in 2017 to take up a new role as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

He has previously caddied for Thomas on a stand-in basis, first stepping in to the void when Johnson was injured during the 2018 Sony Open.

He also filled in on a couple of occasions in 2020, first at the Memorial Tournament and again at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, which Thomas won by three shots.

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay



• Rory fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance



Johnson, recently inducted into the "Caddie Hall of Fame", had been on Thomas' bag since the American's rookie year in 2015 and helped him reach world No.1 in 2018, less than a year after he won his maiden major.

It is understood that Mackay will continue his media role in weeks that Thomas' 'off' weeks.