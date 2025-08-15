Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

When the voice of the Masters speaks, you listen. Even if he’s not talking about Augusta National.

Instead, Jim Nantz has been declaring his love for another of golf’s most iconic venues, and picked one of its holes as the best in the world.

No prizes for guessing that Nantz was talking about St Andrews, and whilst on a recent trip to spiritual home of the game, he selected his all-time favourite hole.

The first? Nope. What about the 18th? Not quite. Of course, the American named the 17th – otherwise known as the ‘Road Hole’ – as the best there is.

“I’d probably have to rank 17 up there as No.1,” the American told St Andrews Links.

“If you had to boil it down to the greatest golf holes in the world, the 17th is going to be on anyone’s list that is a true golfer and follower of the sport.

“It’s one of the five greatest holes in the world if it’s not No.1.”

The notoriously tricky penultimate par-4 is recognised by golfers around the world and has enjoyed its share of iconic moments throughout the years.

Meanwhile, the adjacent Jigger Inn has a legendary reputation of its own.

The hole hasn’t always joyed the game’s best players, however. Just ask Robert MacIntyre. The Scot said he wanted it to be “blown up” after his final round of the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“I think it’s a terrible hole off the back tee,” MacIntyre told the Scotsman. “It doesn’t need to be modernised, to bring excitement it needs to be a hole you are able to hit a golf shot into and not one where you just hit it onto the green and try to get up and down.”

Back to other, more cheery news, Nantz also gushed over the Open venue in his visit, explaining why it holds such a fond place in his heart.

“I am hopelessly in love with the game of golf, so when you come to the birthplace of golf, man there’s a lot of synergy here that’s working with me,” the 66-year-old said.

“I’m nostalgic, compassionate about the game and everyone recognises it as the birthplace of golf. I call it, in some ways, the final resting place for golf, because it’s heaven.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.