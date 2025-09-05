Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If Jimmy Bullard is indeed to make the leap from the Premier League to professional golf’s senior circuits, a trip to Greece this summer proved an auspicious start.

Bullard, a former midfielder for the likes of Fulham and Hull City in a colourful football career, has long been a talented golfer and has thrown all his energy into the sport in recent years.

He is an integral member of the Golf Life YouTube channel, and after making five starts on the now defunct Euro Pro Tour between 2014 and 2016, Bullard is now making a serious run at competitive golf once more.

Promisingly, on a special amateur invite to the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy in June, Bullard proved he can stick in with some greats of the game.

Bullard shot rounds of 71-68-72 to finish in a tie for 14th in the 54-hole tournament – mustering the same score as former US Open champion Michael Campbell.

Stephen Gallacher was three shots ahead in fifth, while Bullard managed to impress organisers by outscoring the likes of Paul Lawrie and David Drysdale.

Buoyed by his week on the Mediterranean, the popular 47-year-old has told bunkered.co.uk that he plans to compete on the Legends Tour when eligible in three years’ time.

“I’ve played some EuroPro, played a bit of Clutch Tour and done some Open qualifiers, so I’ve been around good golf, but to actually go out there and compete against these guys I’ve been watching for years,” he said.

“All my idols, they’re all there, Paul Lawrie, Peter Baker, Jose Coceres, to be able to tee it up with them was amazing really. I just wanted to see what the level was. I’m 47 so three years. I’m not wishing my life away, I just want to compete and I think I can.

“Your body does change. The last couple of years, I’ve felt my body change, so as long as I stay fit and strong, there’s no reason why I can’t.”

Whatever happens – and Bullard is under no illusions about the task of transitioning to this thankless environment – Bullard’s journey will be broadcasted to his huge army of fans.

“I love doing Golf Life and I think I can compete on seniors tour,” he says, “so I would love for Golf Life to come and follow that journey, so it shows other people what tours are like, and just open up competitive nature within YouTube, that’s what I want to do.

“I want to show my competitive side and bring competitive golf to our YouTube channel.”

With an engaged and rapidly audience of over 350,000 subscribers on Golf Life, plenty will be along for the ‘Bulldog’ ride.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.