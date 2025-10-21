Sign up for our daily newsletter
At the conclusion of the 2025 Race to Dubai and the season-ending playoffs in the Middle East, eyes on the DP World Tour will quickly go Down Under.
That’s because a star-studded field will assemble at Royal Queensland Golf Club, in Brisbane, including a handful of LIV Golf stars.
Headlining the field from the Saudi-backed circuit will be Joaquin Niemann, a winner of 20 professional events, who has committed to the first of two consecutive events in Australia.
The seven-time LIV winner is bidding to complete the Australian majors double after claiming the Australian Open in 2023.
“Playing two weeks in Australia will be a great way to end the year,” he said. “It’s a fantastic place to play golf.
“I have great memories from playing in Australia over the years, especially after winning the Australian Open in 2023. The support I’ve had from Aussie fans has been awesome, so I can’t wait to get back and compete again.
“The Australian PGA Championship has such a strong history and reputation. To have my name on that trophy one day would be something really special.”
One of Niemann’s five victories on LIV this season came in Adelaide, where he won by three shots.
And two of his Torque teammates, Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Columbia’s Sebastian Munoz are set to join him at the Australian PGA Championship.
The field already includes Adam Scott, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and defending champion Elvis Smylie, while Cam Smith and Marc Leishman will add more LIV names to the mix.
“A truly international field is one of hallmarks of the BMW Australian PGA Championship and this year is shaping to be one of our most diverse fields in recent years,” said PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman.
“We’re delighted that Joaquin, one of the best players under 30 in world golf, has added our championship in Brisbane to the Australian Open in Melbourne.
“He is a renowned for his elite ball-striking and should be a major contender for the Kirkwood Cup.”
