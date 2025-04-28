Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Joaquin Niemann’s streak of major invites has just extended.

The 26-year-old was awarded a special invite to the Masters last month and already holds exemptions for the PGA Championship and The Open.

Now, though, after a fifth LIV Golf win – and a third this season – he’ll line up in June’s US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Niemann topped Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday to win the inaugural LIV Golf Mexico City and claimed more than just a seven-figure payout.

Of course, the Chilean banked another $4 million, taking his individual LIV season earnings to over $12 million.

But he also accrued an insurmountable lead in the individual standings before May 19, the cut off for the Saudi-backed league’s new exemption pathway into the third major championship of the year.

• Brandel Chamblee hits out after ‘hating’ LPGA major finish

• Tiger Woods hits unwanted career low milestone

In February, the USGA announced that the leading player on the individual standings not already exempt would take advantage of an exclusive route.

Nieman insisted the best thing about getting the job done was avoiding a gruelling qualifier.

“My team was asking me to sign up for the qualifier and the sectional, and I wasn’t really into that,” he said after winning at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

“So, more than anything I’m grateful that I’m not playing 36 holes on a Monday after a tournament. Yeah, I’m pretty happy.”

Niemann added: “I feel like I wanted to be there, so yeah, it’s great to keep doing what I’m doing, hitting the ball great, making putts, and yeah, hopefully keep it rolling.”

Meanwhile, he wasn’t the only player to receive a major invite over the weekend. In fact, there were several.

• Paul McGinley makes Rory McIlroy major prediction

• Pro blasts ‘dumbest’ tour event with ‘s**t’ greens

Keita Nakajima topped the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing, which awarded the top three players with a place in the PGA Championship.

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra and Hainan Classic winner Marco Penge secured the other berths.

The top three players in the International Federation Rankings also qualified for the tournament, set to be played at Quail Hollow from May 15-18.

Those went the way of John Catlin, who replaced the injured Ben Campbell at LIV Golf Mexico City last week, Daniel van Tonder, and Takumi Kanaya.

After this week, the top 100 players in the official world golf rankings will receive an invite to the PGA Championship.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.