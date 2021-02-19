search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJoaquin Niemann raises over $2m to save cousin’s life

Golf News

Joaquin Niemann raises over $2m to save cousin’s life

By Ryan Crombie19 February, 2021
Joaquin Niemann PGA Tour Tour News go fund me Fundraising Charity
Joaquin Niemann Cousin

Joaquin Niemann has proven to be one of the biggest prospects on the PGA Tour since his rookie season in 2019. It also turns out he has one of the biggest hearts.

The Chilean was dealt a significant blow back in November 2020, when he was informed that his one-month-old baby cousin, Rafita Caldero, had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

The prognosis for most infants diagnosed with the disease is that they don’t live beyond early childhood. Baby Rafita was in need of a drug called Zolgensma, a gene therapy for children under the age of two, which Niemann explained costs $2.1million.

• Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

• "I shut myself in my room for 30 hours" - Brooks Koepka

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

The PGA Tour winner decided he would use his platform and launched a Go Fund Me page ahead of the RSM Classic in November, in an attempt to raise the lofty sum needed for the treatment. 

The 22-year-old pledged $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for every eagle he made on top of $152,450 worth of earnings he ended up receiving. He also revealed he donated his $65,262 he pocketed from the Mayakoba Classic as well.

At this week's Genesis Invitational, during his post-round interview on Thursday, Niemann revealed that the $2.1million target has been achieved. 

“It's amazing to see how much money we raised in such a short period,” said Niemann. “Now that we've got it done, it feels relief and it feels great. Yeah, we've got to keep fighting for Rafita. He's got to keep fighting and I think he's going to be all right because we're fighting to support him.”

Niemann’s baby cousin, now five months old, has already received the one-time intravenous injection, designed to improve muscle movement and function as well as survival chances of a child afflicted with the disease.

• LET pro opens up on financial concerns

• England Golf CEO issues open letter to PM

If the drug works for a patient such as Rafita, who is now out of hospital and at home recovering, it’s possible to stop the deterioration of motor neurons and give the child a chance to achieve normal development.

“I got a lot of support from the tour,” added the Chilean. “Social media was great. We raised a lot of money in Mexico with the sponsors of Mexico and also my sponsor gave me a lot of help, too, which is really nice to be supported by them. So, it feels great to feel the support from all the people that I'm around.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Joaquin Niemann

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Fundraising

Related Articles - Charity

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Madelene Sagstrom: LPGA star reveals she was sexually abused as a child
Sponsorship restrictions to be lifted for amateurs under new rules
CONFIRMED! Golf to resume in England on March 29
Tiger Woods provides update on Masters prospects
Michelle Wie West blasts Rudy Giuliani over "panties" joke

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow